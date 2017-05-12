'Garden Spicer' sign lets you put Sean Spicer cutout in your garden

Photo: Lisa Kadonaga (Photo: McCown, Kellie)

Looking to spice up your lawn?

Thanks to one Facebook user, you can. Lisa Kadonga made print cutouts of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer that users can download and put into their gardens.

And... of course... the internet responded.

Some used the spicey cutout to help them celebrate Mother's Day...

Happy Mother's Day pic.twitter.com/VNlzYazji2 — Laurie Felker Jones (@heyLFJ) May 13, 2017

Others used it to add a little spice to their garden...

The latest Spicer meme crazy started after the Washington Post reported the secretary and his staff "stood among bushes" while being questioned about President Trump firing former FBI Director James Comey.

How long the latest political meme trend will last? Hard to tell. But it's sure not to be the last.

