Giant Pot Hole Leads to Nightmare Valley Commute

Cal Trans workers in Livermore try to repair a giant pothole at N. Greenville Road after causing a nightmare traffic jam for Valley commuters.

On westbound 580 near Tracy, Harp Tut of Stockton had no idea why he was stuck for so long.

“A pothole? Oh wow. Well, thank you for telling me," said Tut who pulled over near the top of the Altamont Pass.

At the North Greenville Road exit in Livermore, the giant pothole is estimated to be 4 x 15 feet.

It closed two lanes of traffic as commuters from the valley descended into the Livermore side of the interstate.

For some, the short drive from Tracy to Livermore took 3 hours in stop and go traffic.

Before 3 a.m., it caught Bay Area commuter Ray Louie off guard.

“It was bad. It was a big bump," Louie said.

The CHP estimates 15 drivers hit the massive crater and suffered flat tires.

It's all blamed on the wet weather and the 20,000 cars that use the route each day.

Trucker Adrian Boyso carried wine bottles from Stockton to Livermore and sat in traffic with little choice.

“Keep going, keep going slowly. What can you do? Nothing," said Boyso.

It took up to 3 hours to make the short trip from Tracy to Livermore over the pockmarked Altamont Pass.

Not only did a crew of nearly two dozen Caltrans employees and engineers work on the giant pot hole, but several other potholes just a few feet away on the highway off ramp.

The largest pothole will need new steel and a special blend of quick dry concrete to get all lanes of Westbound 580 open again.

One Caltrans employee on site said it may be 9 or 10 p.m. before the job is complete.

Copyright 2017 KXTV