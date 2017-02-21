Girl celebrates 6th birthday with Selena-themed party

Ayvah Vega's 6th birthday. (Photo: Alex and Belinda Vega via Facebook)

A Texas girl welcomed another year of life with a legendary birthday bash.

Ayvah Vega, who lives with her family in San Angelo, celebrated her sixth birthday on Feb. 12 with a Selena-themed party.

And boy, was it was one for the books.

The kindergartners' parents decided to throw their daughter a party inspired by the queen of Tejano music after she discovered the singer on YouTube last year.

"She just stumbled across a Selena song," said her father, Alex Vega.

Not too long after, little Ayvah found YouTube clips of the hit film, 'Selena' and has since watched the full feature "hundreds of times" after her parents bought her the DVD, according to her dad.

Ayvah's fascination for the beloved late singer was on full display for her birthday celebration, which she attended wearing a replica of Selena's iconic purple jumpsuit.

"She loves dressing up," Vega said. "She loves all of Selena's outfits."

Ayvah Vega's 6th birthday. (Photo: Alex and Belinda Vega via Facebook)

Ayvah Vega's 6th birthday. (Photo: Alex and Belinda Vega via Facebook)

The newly-turned 6-year-old wasn't shy about personifying the larger-than-life singer.

"She enjoys being on stage and entertaining," Vega said. "She loves making people smile and laugh.

Ayvah is involved in modeling, singing, dancing, gymnastics and cheerleading. She was even hand picked by the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders during a cheer competition to win an award.

"Since the age of two she's been keeping us busy," Vega said.

Ayvah was supposed to have a Barbie party for her 6th birthday but after discovering Selena, she changed her mind, her father said.

The big bash was decorated in Selena's signature color purple, a performance stage and a purple cake with an impressive topper. The cake topper belongs to Ayvah's mother, who is also a huge Selena fan, according to Vega. It's been in the family for more than 20 years but Ayvah only recently took notice.

The party featured many symbols of Selena's legacy, such as roses.

"Everything was symbolizing Selena," Vega said. "It was really educational."

Ayvah Vega's 6th birthday (Photo: Alex and Belinda Vega via Facebook)

Ayvah Vega's 6th birthday. (Photo: Alex and Belinda Vega via Facebook)

Ayvah Vega's 6th birthday. (Photo: Alex and Belinda Vega via Facebook)

Let's not forget the microphone-shaped treats and the Selena pinata, which Ayvah's father believes was ordered from Mexico.

Ayvah Vega's 6th birthday (Photo: Alex and Belinda Vega via Facebook)

Ayvah Vega's 6th birthday. (Photo: Alex and Belinda Vega via Facebook)

The party also featured a DJ, complete with Selena music videos and a Selena movie room. Ayvah's parents also invited a well-known Selena performer who taught Ayvah's party guests the famous "washing machine dance". The party-goers even got a chance to "bedazzle" their own microphones in an arts and crafts section.

An of course, Ayvah received Selena-themed gifts.

Ayvah Vega's 6th birthday. (Photo: Alex and Belinda Vega via Facebook)

Ayvah's father said he and his wife enjoy hosting celebrations for their children and pulling off the Selena party took a lot of research and brainstorming.

Ayvah Vega's 6th birthday. (Photo: Alex and Belinda Vega via Facebook)

Ayvah Vega's 6th birthday. (Photo: Alex and Belinda Vega via Facebook)

Her father even got in on the fun and donned an "Anything For Salinas" shirt at the party, a tribute to a highly-quoted line from the Selena movie.

Ayvah Vega's 6th birthday (Photo: Alex and Belinda Vega via Facebook)

The party ended with Selena performances by Ayvah and her guests, who had no idea they'd soon be viral stars. Ayvah isn't aware of the magnitude of her party, according to her father.

In fact, Ayvah doesn't know Selena died more than 20 years ago.

Vega said she watches the movie thinking it's not real and has even asked when part two is coming. Her parents plan to eventually break the news to her but are letting her enjoy her new-found love first.

"She'll pick it up down the line and we plan to take to Corpus Christi to the Selena Museum," Vega said.

Selena may not be on this earth anymore but she's certainly not forgotten, even amongst new Selena pop divas.

Many of Ayvah's guest thought the party was themed after singer Selena Gomez, who is actually named after Selena Quintanilla. They quickly learned that was not the case.

"We're just happy to see a new generation of Selena fans take place," Vega said.

Ayvah Vega's 6th birthday. (Photo: Alex and Belinda Vega via Facebook)

Copyright 2017 KXTV