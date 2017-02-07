Gold line down in Sacramento

RT light rail (Photo: ABC10)

If you take the Gold Line, be prepared to use alternative transportation.

The Gold Line for Sacramento Regional Transit is closed in both directions because of overhead wire damage at 59th Street. A bus bridge is in place from 29th Street in Sacramento to the Historic Folsom stop.

It is unknown when the line will be up and running again.

Stay tuned to ABC10 for more information as this is a developing story.

Copyright 2017 KXTV