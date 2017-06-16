KXTV
Golden 1 Center announces shows with Lorde, The XX, and The Weeknd

Joseph Jarosz, KXTV 6:53 AM. PDT June 16, 2017

Its been a busy week for the Golden 1 Center.

On Monday, the Sacramento arena announced The Weeknd is bringing his tour to Sacramento on Wednesday, Oct. 11. 

The next day, indie rockers The XX announced a fall tour with a stop in Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center on Tuesday, Sept. 26.  

To close out the week, Lorde announced a North America tour in support of her new album, "Melodrama." Sadly, we have to wait until 2018 to see her in Sacramento, as her tour won't bring her to the Golden 1 Center until next March. 

Tickets for The Weeknd and The XX go on sale today at 11 a.m. and 10 a.m. respectively. Tickets for Lorde's show go on sale next Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m.

