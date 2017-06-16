Golden 1 Center announces shows with Lorde, The XX, and The Weeknd

Its been a busy week for the Golden 1 Center.

On Monday, the Sacramento arena announced The Weeknd is bringing his tour to Sacramento on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

The next day, indie rockers The XX announced a fall tour with a stop in Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

We are so happy to announce that @perfumegenius is supporting us on our US tour this fall. pic.twitter.com/vSyqmeyizv — The xx (@The_xx) June 12, 2017

To close out the week, Lorde announced a North America tour in support of her new album, "Melodrama." Sadly, we have to wait until 2018 to see her in Sacramento, as her tour won't bring her to the Golden 1 Center until next March.

oh and NORTH AMERICA I WOULD NEVER FORGET ABOUT U—LET'S DANCE https://t.co/LYy9kS78RW pic.twitter.com/EB9UlDjeQj — Lorde (@lorde) June 16, 2017

Tickets for The Weeknd and The XX go on sale today at 11 a.m. and 10 a.m. respectively. Tickets for Lorde's show go on sale next Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m.

© 2017 KXTV-TV