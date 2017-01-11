Good Samaritans rescue 12-year-old girl from car stuck in creek

On Sunday morning, Placer County sheriff's deputies, along with civilians, rescued a 12-year-old girl who was stuck in a car. (Photo: Placer County Sheriff's Office)

On Sunday morning, Placer County sheriff's deputies, along with civilians, rescued a 12-year-old girl who was stuck in a car.

A couple days later, the sheriff's office identified two of the civilians as Jared Sharp and David Hill on Facebook. Michael Glover said he was later contacted by deputies about his involvement.

ABC10's Frances Wang brought all three men together for the first time and sat down with them to talk about what happened.

It was practically a reunion of strangers.

"You know, I don't even know your name?" realized Glover, after about 10 minutes into the conversation. "We're gonna be friends forever. One little thing in life will connect people."

The little thing that now connects these three men has their community calling them heroes. But if you ask them, they'll say they just did what any human being should do.

"It wasn't a hero thing, just a natural instinct," said Hill.

Last Sunday morning, the only thing Jared, Dave, and Mike had in common was a commute down Highway 49 between Auburn and Grass Valley. But in a split second, everything changed.

"I slammed on the breaks and just missed her as she slipped off," remembered Glover, who almost hit a swerving car head-on

The car ended upside-down and submerged in a creek. Before any of the men could begin processing what happened, they all jumped in to help.

"Even like Jared [Sharp], I don't know where he came from," laughed Hill. "By the time I tried to go on top of the car, he was already on the other side of it."

They were able to get the woman out before deputies arrived, but she screamed that her "baby" was stuck.

"The only thing I could think about, when she came out and said my baby's in there. As a dad, my heart just dropped," said Glover.

Glover and Hill said 18-year-old Sharp was the real hero when it came to saving the young girl. The Placer County Sheriff's Office said the girl was initially unresponsive.

The names of the mother and daughter have not been released, but people who claim to know the two say they are doing fine.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office is still looking for other civilians who helped. Sharp, Hill and Glover all said a man with a crutch was a huge part of the rescue and that they'd love to reunite with him as well.



"This is great," said Hill. "I didn't think I'd see anybody again."





