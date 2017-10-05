Gov. Brown approves $400 million for casino in Elk Grove

Love the idea or hate it, either way it's happening: Elk Grove is finally getting its casino.

Governor Jerry Brown signed a bill this week approving the $400 million Wilton Rancheria Casino project near Highway 99 and Krammerer Road.

Assemblymember Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove), who authored the bill, said the project would bring an estimated 1,600 construction jobs, 1,700 full-time jobs after completion, and nearly 3,000 other jobs.

Cooper said the Wilton Rancheria will invest around $200 million over the next 20 years to improve public safety and traffic in the area, as well as help schools and community programs.

