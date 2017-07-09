Gov. Brown declares state of emergency due to 'Wall Fire' in Butte County

(Wall Fire in Butte County/Photo credit: Cal Fire)

Governor Brown has issued an emergency proclamation for Butte County due to the growing Wall Fire in the area.

The fire has burned hundreds of acres, damaged infrastructure, threatened homes and caused the evacuation of residents. At least 10 homes in Butte County have already been reported destroyed.

The following roads are currently under an evacuation order:

All roads/areas north and south of Forbestown Rd. from the intersection of Highway 162 Lumpkin Rd.

All roads/areas south of Forbestown Rd. from Lumpkin Rd. to Robinson Mills Rd.

All roads/areas south of Highway 162 from Forbestown Rd. to Oakvale Ave.

All roads/areas east of Oakvale Ave. from Highway 162 to Oro Bangor Hwy including Oro Bangor Highway to Miners Rd. and Naranja Ave.

All roads/areas east of Oro Bangor Hwy. from Miners Ranch Rd. to Avocado Rd

All roads/areas west of Oro Bangor Hwy. from Swedes Flat Rd. and Avocado Rd.

All roads/areas north and south of Swedes Flat Rd. to Robinson Mill Rd.

The following roads are currently under an evacuation warning:

All roads/areas east and west of Kelly Ridge Road from Oro Quincy up to Oro Dam Blvd.

All roads/areas along Oro Dam Blvd. East from Kelly ridge Rd. to Glen Dr.

All roads/areas along Glen Dr. from Oro Dam Blvd. East to Oro Quincy Highway and everything to the east of Glen Dr.

All roads/areas along the South side of Oro Quincy Highway from Oakvale Ave. to Foothill Blvd.

All roads/areas south Foothill Blvd at Hwy. 162 all the way to Miners Ranch Road and everything to the east.

All roads/areas along Foothill Blvd at Oro Bangor Highway to Oro Bangor Highway at Lower Wyandotte Rd, continuing south on Lower Wyandotte Rd. to the intersection of upper Palermo Road and Grubbs road, encompassing everything to the west to Oro Bangor Highway

Everything to the north of Upper Palermo Rd. at Grubbs Road to Grubbs Road at Dunstone Dr.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC10 as more information is released.

© 2017 KXTV-TV