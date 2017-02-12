Gov. Brown issues Emergency Order to help Oroville Dam situation

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JANUARY 17: California Gov. Jerry Brown speaks during a news conference on January 17, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan Getty Images)

Governor Jerry Brown has issued an emergency order to help improve the state's response to the Oroville Dam spillway situation, including support for the local evacuations, per a press release tonight.

The State Operations Center in Mather, California has been activated to its highest level by the Governor's Office of Emergency Services. They're coordinating with personnel at the Incident Command Post in Ororville, along with other local, state and federal emergency response officials to assist needs.

