Gov. Brown issues Emergency Order to help Oroville Dam situation

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 11:45 PM. PST February 12, 2017

Governor Jerry Brown has issued an emergency order to help improve the state's response to the Oroville Dam spillway situation, including support for the local evacuations, per a press release tonight.

The State Operations Center in Mather, California has been activated to its highest level by the Governor's Office of Emergency Services. They're coordinating with personnel at the Incident Command Post in Ororville, along with other local, state and federal emergency response officials to assist needs.

 

