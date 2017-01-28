Gov. Brown to receive further treatment for prostate cancer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - MARCH 05: California governor Jerry Brown looks on as Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Computer History Museum on March 5, 2014 in Mountain View, California. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu joined California governor Jerry Brown to sign a historic agreement that expands California's partnership with Israel on economic development, research and trade. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan Getty Images)

California Governor Jerry Brown will be receiving further treatment in the coming months for prostate cancer, his office announced Saturday.

The 78-year-old governor previously had treatment for the same, "readily treated" form of cancer in 2012. Brown's oncologist, Dr. Eric Small said the governor's prognosis is "excellent."

"“Fortunately this is not extensive disease, can be readily treated with a short course of radiotherapy, and there are not expected to be any significant side effects," Small said in a statement.

Prostate cancer is the second most common form of cancer among men after skin cancer, according to cancer.gov.

Brown is expected to continue to work his full schedule during his treatment, which is scheduled to be from the end of February and early March, his office said.

