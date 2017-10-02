KXTV
Close

Governor Brown Issues Statement on Las Vegas Shooting

On Monday morning, California lowered flags at the state Capitol in memory of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 9:07 AM. PDT October 02, 2017

SACRAMENTO — Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. issued the following statement Monday morning regarding the mass shooting last night in Las Vegas.

"Our prayers and deepest sympathies are with the families and loved ones of those killed and injured in last night's tragic and senseless shooting and we stand with the people of Nevada in this difficult time."

Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff in recognition of the victims and their families.

© 2017 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories