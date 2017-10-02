Governor Brown Issues Statement on Las Vegas Shooting

California Gov. Jerry Brown speaks to reporters during a news conference. (Photo: Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO — Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. issued the following statement Monday morning regarding the mass shooting last night in Las Vegas.

"Our prayers and deepest sympathies are with the families and loved ones of those killed and injured in last night's tragic and senseless shooting and we stand with the people of Nevada in this difficult time."

Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff in recognition of the victims and their families.

