Grass fire spreads onto south side of Travis Air Force Base

(Photo: McCown, Kellie)

A grass fire near Bella Vista Drive has spread onto the south side portion of the installation at Travis Air Force Base, according to officials.

Crews are responding to the area to prevent the fire from spreading further.

Travis FD is currently responding to the #BellaVistaFire which spread from off-base to the south side of the installation. https://t.co/zSrBC8BOOg — Travis AFB Official (@Travis60AMW) July 7, 2017

