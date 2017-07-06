KXTV
Grass fire spreads onto south side of Travis Air Force Base

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 5:40 PM. PDT July 06, 2017

A grass fire near Bella Vista Drive has spread onto the south side portion of the installation at Travis Air Force Base, according to officials. 

Crews are responding to the area to prevent the fire from spreading further.

Stay with ABC10 as more information is released.

