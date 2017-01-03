Grass Valley suspect connected to 2015 jewlery heist

The Grass Valley Police Department is looking for one of three suspects after a crime spree and chase that ended Tuesday.

Police arrested two people from Hayward on Tuesday: 32 year old James Edwin Sandoval III and 31 year old Joseph Daniel Sandoval.

Grass Valley Police confirmed Joseph Daniel Sandoval was wanted in connection with the 2015 Palo Alto Bloomingdale’s jewelry burglary.

The 2015 case went viral after video was released of the suspects driving a stolen SUV through the front glass doors of Bloomingdale’s and nabbing jewelry.

Here’s how the most recent Grass Valley crime spree happened:

Police said on Monday two unknown masked suspects entered the Hot Spot Smoke Shop on Colfax Avenue. They were armed with guns. They demanded money and were given cash. They also took some electronics.

Police said they fled in a van that was stolen from a local glass company and that van was found abandoned a few blocks away.

Tuesday morning Grass Valley Police got a report of a white box-truck had been stolen from a graphics company.

Just after noon Tuesday a detective spotted the suspects leaving a gas station in that same box-truck.

Officers tried to stop the truck, but it fled west into the Marysville area and eventually south towards Sacramento.

Police said at times the truck was speeding and going the wrong way in traffic.

The truck was finally stopped at Truxel Road near San Juan Road where the suspects fled on foot, but two were caught and arrested.

Police continue looking for a third suspect.

The CHP and Sacramento Police helped with the pursuit.

