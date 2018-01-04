Grenade found in man's pocket in San Joaquin County

(Photo: SJSO)

An 18-year-old man is now facing charges after a grenade was found in his pocket Thursday afternoon.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, a Country Club Community member called deputies after seeing a suspicious man in the area.

When the deputy arrived, he found Rolontae Ivory, who was on searchable probation.

The deputy asked Ivory is he has anything illegal or anything that could harm someone on him, and he said no.

Upon searching him, the deputy found a grenade in his pocket, along with two pipes and 5.8 ounces of marijuana.

The grenade was placed gently on the ground and later detonated.

Ivory was taken to the San Joaquin County Jail and will be charged with possession of marijuana for sales and possession of a destructive device on a highway.

