Grizzly Flats man charged with child molestation

A Grizzly Flats man has been arrested and charged with child molestation.

According to a press release from the Placerville Police Department, Clayton Christensen, 20, was charged with child molestation after a 13-year-old girl reported she met Christensen in early May. The victim claims the two messaged on Facebook, eventually leading to sexual intercourse.

Christensen was contacted by Placerville Police Detectives about the incident and after providing a statement, he was arrested.

Christensen was booked into the El Dorado County Jail. His bail is set at $100,000.

“We urge parents to monitor their children’s social media traffic,” Placerville Police Chief Jim Ortega said in a press release. “Children aren’t fully aware of the dangers that are lurking on the internet. It’s our job to keep them safe and protect them from predators.”

