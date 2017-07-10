Group documents life and river communities along Sacramento River

DART reminds public to wear life vests (Photo: Dina Kupfer)

A group is documenting life and river communities along Sacramento River in a shantyboat.

Wes Modes started a kickstarter for the art and history project and raised more than $8,000. Modes, his friend and dog are living in a old shantyboat and spending time in different communities to collect stories along the Sacramento River.

Modes built the Secret History shantyboat out of reclaimed materials and a traditional wooden-hulled barge bottom houseboat.

Their goal is to make a digital archive of personal histories.

They spent the last three years on the Mississippi and Tennessee Rivers.

© 2017 KXTV-TV