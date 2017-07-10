KXTV
Group documents life and river communities along Sacramento River

Ananda Rochita, KXTV 4:10 PM. PDT July 10, 2017

A group is documenting life and river communities along Sacramento River in a shantyboat.

Wes Modes started a kickstarter for the art and history project and raised more than $8,000. Modes, his friend and dog are living in a old shantyboat and spending time in different communities to collect stories along the Sacramento River.

Modes built the Secret History shantyboat out of reclaimed materials and a traditional wooden-hulled barge bottom houseboat.

Their goal is to make a digital archive of personal histories. 

They spent the last three years on the Mississippi and Tennessee Rivers. 

