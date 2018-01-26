Group steals nearly 300 bras from Victoria's Secret, worth over $17K

(Photo: Salinas PD)

Police are asking for the public's help find three women they say stole nearly 300 bras from a Victoria's Secret in Northgate Mall.

The theft happened on January 21.

According to police, the women waiting for employees to leave the immediate area and grabbed nearly 300 bras, valued at over $17,000.

If you know who any of these suspects are, call the Salinas Police Department at (831) 758-7250.

