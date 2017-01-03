Gun shop looks at new revenue source in the wake of tougher laws

Mike Castro has been a gun owner for eight years.

"For home protection initially," Castro said. "Then I kind of just got into the hobby."

Among the several guns he owns is a semi-automatic assault rifle. It's the kind of gun now banned for purchase throughout California.

Before the ban, there was a run on sales of semi-automatic or assault rifles sold in December before the laws changed. At gun shops, like Tracy Rifle & Pistol, around 400 semi-automatic guns were sold.

That is the most ever for the shop in it's seven years of business.

"I just love the freedom aspect of it. It's what America stands for," said shop owner Mike Baryla.

To combat the loss of revenue from sales of so-called "bullet button" guns, Baryla is relying on a different tactic: buying old guns.

"You know, basic shotguns to grandpa's Sears and Montgomery Ward .22," Baryla said. "We're going to have a lot of variation of stuff in here."

Baryla says the expected drop in sales has translated into cutting employee hours or even laying off workers.

He believes it will be a statewide trend.

"There will be some jobs lost across the state from shops closing to people limiting staff to stay viable," he said.

Baryla is buying two estates filled with older guns.

It's what he says he has to do in the wake of tougher California gun laws meant to make it tougher on criminals wanting to get their hands on a gun.

