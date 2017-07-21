Guns N' Roses coming to Sacramento

INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Guns N' Roses perform onstage during day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 2 at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) (Photo: Kevin Winter, 2016 Getty Images)

Well, technically, it is in this lifetime.

The Guns N' Roses: Not In This Lifetime Tour is heading to Sacramento this fall.

Guns N' Roses will bring their Not In This Lifetime Tour to Golden 1 Center on Nov. 18, 2017!

The stop was announced Friday morning, as the band announced several news shows on their fall tour. They headline the Golden 1 Center on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 28.

