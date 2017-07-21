Guns N' Roses coming to Sacramento

Well, technically, it is in this lifetime.
The Guns N' Roses: Not In This Lifetime Tour is heading to Sacramento this fall.
🌹🎸 Guns N' Roses will bring their Not In This Lifetime Tour to Golden 1 Center on Nov. 18, 2017! pic.twitter.com/k3cN5s9LPu— Golden 1 Center (@Golden1Center) July 21, 2017
The stop was announced Friday morning, as the band announced several news shows on their fall tour. They headline the Golden 1 Center on Saturday, Nov. 18.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 28.
JUST ANNOUNCED— Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) July 21, 2017
New #GnFnR arena dates added due to overwhelming demand!
For more information visit https://t.co/R8emcwZ1PY pic.twitter.com/boAGYjkght
