Guns N' Roses coming to Sacramento

Joseph Jarosz, KXTV 7:18 AM. PDT July 21, 2017

Well, technically, it is in this lifetime.

The Guns N' Roses: Not In This Lifetime Tour is heading to Sacramento this fall.

The stop was announced Friday morning, as the band announced several news shows on their fall tour. They headline the Golden 1 Center on Saturday, Nov. 18. 

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 28. 

