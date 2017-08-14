Hate groups located in the Sacramento region

Hundreds of people rally in solidarity with Charlottesville, Va. in salem, Ore. on Aug. 13, 2017 (Photo: Anna Reed, Statesman Journal, via USA TODAY Network)

There is much discussion about hate groups in the U.S. following the events that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.

White supremacists took to the streets in a rally where violence erupted between conflicting groups. One woman died and more than a dozen were injured after 20-year-old, James Alex Fields Jr., rammed his car into a crowd of counter-protestors.

President Trump declared Monday, "racism is evil" and said the Justice Department will open a civil rights investigation into the deadly car attack. The aftermath of the rally lives on through social media and is a focus of conversation for many Americans during a particularly politically volatile time in the country.

Hundreds of people gathered in Sacramento Sunday, marching from City Hall to the west steps of the Capitol to stand in solidarity with Charlottesville, declaring a stance against hatred and remembering Heather Heyer, the victim killed in the car attack.

But not everyone in Sacramento is in line with the idea of union amongst all. Unfortunately, the city is home to a number of hate groups.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), an organization dedicated to fighting hate and bigotry, there are 917 hate groups currently operating across the U.S. A map created by the SPLC shows that combined, the west side of the country has significantly less hate groups than the east coast, but contrary to popular belief, California is home to the most hate groups in the nation.

There are 79 hate groups in the golden state, with a large number concentrated in Southern California, the Bay Area and the Sacramento region. To be fair, California is also the most populated state in the U.S.

The 7 groups in the Sacramento/Stockton area are:

1. Verity Baptist Group: an anti-LGBT group headquartered in Sacramento

2. Pacific Justice Institute: anti-LGBT group with headquarters in Sacramento

3. Save California: anti-LGBT party with headquarters in Sacramento

4. Traditionalist Worker Party: white nationalist group In Sacramento

5. Sacto Skins: racist skinheads with headquarters in Sacramento

6. As-Sabiqun: general hate group in Sacramento

7. Nation of Islam: a black separatist group in Stockton

