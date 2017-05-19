Have your dessert in a mug!

mug chocolate cake (Photo: bernashafo)

There’s nothing like having something sweet after a nice lunch or dinner, but when you head out to eat, desserts can get pretty expensive and take a bit to prepare, but not anymore. We’ve all heard the craze online regarding mug desserts. If you haven’t, they are quick little recipes that you can prepare and serve in a mug in just minutes! So, avoid the restaurants and dessert bars! How about giving one or some of these recipes a try!

S’mores Chocolate Mug Cake:

Forget heading to a camp fire, you can make a s’more anytime you want in just six minutes! All you need is some simple baking ingredients like flour, sugar, baking powder, milk and everything needed to make a gooey s’more! The whole dish is super simple to make and will satisfy your need for a summertime favorite.

Snickerdoodle Mug Cake:

Want to feast your craving for cinnamon, sugar and butter? Then here’s another option for trying a snickerdoodle cookie! Just grab a mug and some ingredients like flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon and vanilla then throw all into a microwavable mug. Heat it up for a minute or two and enjoy!

Cinnamon Rolls:

Who needs to wait for breakfast or in line at a bakery for a cinnamon roll? You can easily make this early morning classic anytime in only five minutes! All it takes is flour, baking powder, salt, water, cinnamon and sugar! Now even your breakfast can be made easy! Plus, it's vegan and oil free.

Bread Pudding:

Yes! Even something as delicate as bread pudding can be prepared right into a mug! This recipe does take a little bit more time, but that’s because it’s best to bake it in an oven. Ingredients for this succulent dish are quite simple in only needing bread, eggs, milk, sugar, vanilla and chocolate. It’s a dish that isn’t just for fancy parties anymore!

Strawberry Pie:

Tired of all the chocolate cake and want something with some fruit? How about having a tasty slice of strawberry pie in a mug! Like bread pudding, this dish will take a little bit longer to cook since it requires baking in an oven, but this a much easier alternative to baking a real pie. You also don’t need to use just strawberries. Substitute your own favorite berry or fruit and enjoy a little mug of heaven!

Red Velvet Cake:

No longer do you need have red velvet as a cookie or decadent dessert, you can make this right in a mug as well. This recipe takes an easy three minutes to make and you even prep the frosting in a short amount of time too!

Churros:

A trip to Disneyland or the fair is no longer needed to have a churro. Rather than having a fried, crispy dough version, you can prep this churro in a cake form that’s delicious, sweet and even a little spicy! Plus, it only takes a few minutes to perpare and enjoy!

