'Hazardous situation' developing with Oroville Dam spillway prompts evacuations

An immediate evacuation from the lower levels of Oroville and other areas have been issued due to a "hazardous situation" developing with the dam's spillway.
The situation is with the Oroville Dam's auxiliary spillway. KRCR reports the operation of the spillway has lead to severe erosion. The California Department of Water Resources said the spillway is expected to fail Sunday night.
According to the National Weather Service, the areas impacted are Oroville, Palermo, Gridley, Thermalito, South Oroville, Oroville Dam, Oroville East and Wyandotte.
Residents evacuated can shelter at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico.
The City of Marysville has also issued an emergency evacuation in Yuba County.
For evacuation information, residents in Butte County can call 211 from any landline or cell phone. Yuba or Sutter residents can call 1-866-916-3566.
This is a developing story. Refresh for more details as they come in.
Copyright 2017 KXTV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs