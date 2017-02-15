Heading to snow this weekend? Here's what you need to know

Mudslide shuts down I-80 in Placer County (Photo: Clint Wilson)

With more rain on the way this weekend, people heading to the snow need to be aware of possible additional mudslides and main roads being blocked.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office warns people not to trust GPS to go around blocked roads. A couple of days ago, the sheriff's office said several motorists got stuck on roads.

Authorities say the main roads to avoid are Mormon Emigrant Trail, Wentworth Springs Road, White Meadows Road, Wright's Lake Road and Silver Fork Road, since they are usually impassable during the winter.

ABC10 is also waiting to hear from several resorts on cancelation policies.

Copyright 2017 KXTV