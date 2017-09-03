Heat brings low turnout to annual 'Gold Rush Days' in Old Sacramento

The Old Sacramento Gold Rush days were back for their 15th year this Labor Day weekend but with limited hours because of the heat.

Temperatures in the triple digits meant about a third less visitors than normal on Sunday, according to an event spokesperson.

Still, many families and volunteers were out at the event. Dozens of actors in authentic gold rush era costumes were walking around Old Sacramento. Some actors said they stood in the shade whenever possible and drank plenty of water.

Many of the outdoor activities moved to earlier in the day, scheduled from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Starting at 3 p.m., the event hosted a majority of their activities indoors, with Old Sacramento bars, restaurants and shops stepping up to lend a hand.

Some performers like the blacksmith decided not to come out Sunday. The horse and carriage rides shut down after a couple of hours to keep the animals safe.

Throughout the event, the Sacramento Visitors Center turned into a cooling center with complimentary water. An additional outdoor cooling station was set-up on Second Street near The Firehouse Restaurant.

Gold Rush Days takes place from Friday, Sept. 1 though Monday, Sept. 4. The annual heritage event helps visitors experience what life was like during this important and turbulent time in the city’s past. For more information about this year's fest, visit oldsacramento.com.

