Help on the way for homeowners in Acampo following historic flooding

When Tony Garcia takes a walk around his yard he's no longer battling torrential flooding.

"I just wish I never live that again," said Garcia in front of his Acampo home that sits on a half acre.

In February, riding an ATV, Garcia took us on a tour of his property underwater.

His detached garage was flooded and there was no where to walk without stepping in two feet of water.

Garcia, along with his 200 plus neighbors, unfortunately have been use to the historic flooding every 10 to 20 years.

Heavy rains flow down from the northeast right into this small northern San Joaquin County town. However, the county now has a plan it believes will solve the problem.

"This area has been subject to flooding at least since the 1950's," said Fritz Buchman, Deputy Director for San Joaquin County Public Works.

He says the plan is to construct an underground 42" storm drainage line that will carry water north on Brandywine Road and then west on Harvest Road and north to the 99 Frontage Road and finally into Gill Creek.

The $2.4 million cost will be fully paid for with local road district funds and federal grant money.

Construction is slated to begin this year on Sep. 18 and will be completed on Nov. 20.

The county has plans for two more phases of their flood control project that will include roadside ditch improvements.

"Future phases will probably require some sort of property owner participation," said Buchman.

Those costs have yet to be determined.

A community meeting on the project will be held next Wednesday, August 23 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Houston Middle School Multi-Purpose Room on 4600 Acampo Road.

San Joaquin County Supervisor Chuck Winn, District 4, and Kris Balaji, San Joaquin County Public Works Director will be on hand to present the project and answer questions.

