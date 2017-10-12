Help provide toys for the youngest victims of California wildfires

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department gathers toys for wildfire victims on Oct. 12. (Photo: KXTV)

While area shelters are filling with families who fled their homes to escape raging wildfires, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department was out today, working so that others could play.

The Youth Services Unit was stationed at Wal Mart on Antelope Road, collecting toys and other needed items, hoping to make a challenging time a little brighter for the smallest evacuees.

“We're looking for toys that kids would need or want while they're in the shelters,” said Sgt. Shaun Hampton.

“A lot of folks were displaced as a result of the fires and lost everything. Some of them, we know, left with just the clothes on their backs, and you have kids in these shelters who really have nothing. They have no toys. Nothing to really help comfort them in their time of need," he added.

If you missed the drop-off, there’s still time to help. Cash donations can be made to the Sheriff’s Community Impact Project.

If you specify “disaster relief” in the notes area at the bottom of the form, funds will go toward the purchase of needed items like toys, clothes, and toiletries.

Click here to donate

Members of the department will be delivering the donated items on Friday.

