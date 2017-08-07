Here's what we know so far about the I-5 fatal crash

(Photo: ABC10)

A car crash on Interstate 5 left one man dead in Sacramento County.

Here's a timeline of what has happened so far in the investigation:

When:

The crash happened on Sunday morning, a little after 5 a.m.

Where:

On northbound I-5 near Hood Franklin Road.

What:

Two cars crashed with each other, on the northbound side of the freeway, which then sent a man and his two passengers rolling off the center divide into southbound lanes.

Who:

The man who died has been identified as 68-year-old Marcelino Castellano, who was pronounced dead at the scene according to the California Highway Patrol. At this moment, the status of injuries sustained by Castellano's passengers has been described as "non-life threatening" after being taken to Kaiser South.

The other car involved was a 20001 Mercedes, registered to a woman with ties to San Leandro and the Vallejo area named Tenley Johnson.

What Now:

CHP spokesman Michael Bradley could not speak to whether investigators spoke with Johnson but Bradley did say physical evidence that has been collected by investigators would lead them to the person they are searching for.

It's still unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

