Heron teacher arrested for sexual misconduct

Mugshot of Scott MacMillan. (Photo: Courtesy Sacramento Police Department)

A Sacramento area teacher was arrested recently after being accused of inappropriately taking photos and videos of students.

According to a press release from the Sacramento Police Department, Scott MacMillan, 44, has been charged with attempted possession of obscene matter of a minor and photographing a person under their clothing.

The SPD started their investigation back in December 2016 when MacMillan was accused of using his cell phone to video tape or take inappropriate pictures of a student at Heron School. The schhol's Resource Officers immediately responded to conduct a preliminary investigation before turning the case over to the department’s Sex Assault Unit.

During their investigation, officers learned MacMillan used his cell phone to take photographs of a female student underneath a table while in the classroom without her consent. An search of the MacMillan's phone uncovered multiple photos of minors and adults that appeared to be taken without their knowledge.

On Jan. 20, MacMillan turned himself into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he was subsequently booked for the charges listed above. Officers are urging anyone who may have been in contact with MacMillan or believe they may be a victim, to contact the department.

The Sacramento Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the dispatch center at (916) 264-5471 or Crime Alert at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

