High school graduation, dropout rates in Calif. Central Valley

Several Central Valley schools did not meet the state’s average graduation and dropout rates after the 2015-2016 school year, according to data from the California Department of Education.



Numbers show that six of the 16 counties in the area had graduation rates lower than the state’s 83.2 percent. In addition, seven of the area’s counties have dropout rates lower than California’s 9.8 percent average.

Based on enrollment, the counties that had better numbers were often smaller in size.



However, the numbers (seen below) still show improvement from year-to-year within the counties.

For example, the graduation rate in Sacramento County increased from 80.6 percent in 2014-2015 to 81.2 percent in 2015-2016. And in El Dorado County, the dropout rate has dropped every year.

Numbers for the 2016-2017 school year are not yet available.

