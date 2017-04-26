Woman, 86, killed while walking North Highlands High School track

Sacramento County Sheriff on the scene of a suspect homicide near Highlands High School (April 26, 2017) (Photo: Barbara Bingley / ABC10)

An 86-year-old woman was killed Wednesday morning while walking the track of a high school in North Highlands, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department .

A 911 caller told officials at around 6 a.m. that two women were being physically abused near the running track at North Highlands High School. The sheriff's department said the two victims routinely walk the track for exercise.



When deputies got to the scene, the 86-year-old was pronounced dead after attempts at life saving measures by Sacramento Metro Fire officials. The other victim, age 61, was medically treated at the scene.

The suspect, who the victims do not know, approached the women for unknown reasons, according to the sheriff's department. No weapons were visible and the assault appears to have been done by hand.



Members of the community are shaken up after hearing about this crime. Debra Bennett said she stopped walking on the high school track because it doesn't feel safe.



"There’s a lot of homeless people around here. A lot of people on drugs. There’s some people who have mental issues," Bennett said.



Nyal Tasler, 86, walks in the area everyday. He said the neighborhood is typically quiet and safe.



“I have no problem whatsoever," Tasler said. "I’ve lived here for 29-years.”

Deputies are now looking for a suspect, who apparently fled on foot towards Walerga Road after the assault. The department will increase patrols in Foothill Farms area parks in response to today's attack at Highlands H.S.

Officials describe the suspect as a black male, in his 30's, about 5-foot-6, with short curly hair and clean-shaven. He was wearing a burgundy sweatshirt.

Highlands High School, Allison Elementary School and Hillsdale Elementary School were placed on a temporary lockdown while officials investigated the homicide.

