Highway 193 near Mt. Eaton Mine Road closed in both directions due to downed trees

Highway 193 near Mt. Eaton Mine Road has closed in both directions due to trees and power lines being down, said the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP received a call at 5:41 p.m. about those things disrupting the roadway.

There are no injuries and lanes are expected to open in two hours. The CHP says "this is not a mudslide", just trees and power lines that have fallen.

