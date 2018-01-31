Highway 20 closed after gasoline tanker explodes in head-on collision

A gasoline tanker exploded after a head-on collision with a pickup truck, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident has caused Highway 20, west of I-80 in Placer County, to close.
There's no information on if the people inside either vehicle has suffered any injuries.
This is a developing story, stay with ABC10 as more information comes in.
🛑🚧 Highway 20 is closed west of I-80 in Placer County due to collision between vehicle and tanker truck. Fire involved. Please avoid the area.— Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 31, 2018
