Highway 20 closed after gasoline tanker explodes in head-on collision

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

A gasoline tanker exploded after a head-on collision with a pickup truck, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident has caused Highway 20, west of I-80 in Placer County, to close.

There's no information on if the people inside either vehicle has suffered any injuries.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC10 as more information comes in.

🛑🚧 Highway 20 is closed west of I-80 in Placer County due to collision between vehicle and tanker truck. Fire involved. Please avoid the area. — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 31, 2018

© 2018 KXTV-TV