KXTV
Close

Highway 20 closed after gasoline tanker explodes in head-on collision

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 11:37 AM. PST January 31, 2018

A gasoline tanker exploded after a head-on collision with a pickup truck, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident has caused Highway 20, west of I-80 in Placer County, to close.

There's no information on if the people inside either vehicle has suffered any injuries.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC10 as more information comes in.

© 2018 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories