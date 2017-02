(Photo credit: CHP - Placerville)

California Highway Patrol officials in Placerville say Highway 50 at Sly Park Road will be closed for at least 24 hours due to a landslide.

The slide happened a mile south of Ice House Road at around 3:45 p.m. The highway is closed 8.5 miles east of Pollock Pines at Ice House Road.

A family who occupied the jeep pictured in the landslide is safe, officials say.

