Hit-and-run leaves one woman dead in Vallejo

Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run Friday night.
The hit-and-run happened in the southbound lanes of Sonoma Blvd. north of Lewis Brown Road.
Police arrived after receiving calls about a person lying in the street just after 8:45 p.m.
According to police, the woman appeared to be either walking or riding a bike when she was hit by a car.
She died from her injuries.
The driver fled and police have not released any suspect information.
