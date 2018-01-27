KXTV
Hit-and-run leaves one woman dead in Vallejo

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 11:43 AM. PST January 27, 2018

Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run Friday night.

The hit-and-run happened in the southbound lanes of Sonoma Blvd. north of Lewis Brown Road. 

Police arrived after receiving calls about a person lying in the street just after 8:45 p.m.

According to police, the woman appeared to be either walking or riding a bike when she was hit by a car. 

She died from her injuries. 

The driver fled and police have not released any suspect information. 

© 2018 KXTV-TV


