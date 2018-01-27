Hit-and-run leaves one woman dead in Vallejo

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run Friday night.

The hit-and-run happened in the southbound lanes of Sonoma Blvd. north of Lewis Brown Road.

Police arrived after receiving calls about a person lying in the street just after 8:45 p.m.

According to police, the woman appeared to be either walking or riding a bike when she was hit by a car.

She died from her injuries.

The driver fled and police have not released any suspect information.

