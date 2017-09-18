Homicide investigation underway after man found dead inside vehicle in Modesto

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

A homicide investigation is underway in Modesto after an Oakdale man was found dead inside a vehicle on Sunday.

At about 11 a.m., deputies were dispatched to Geer Road south of Yosemite Blvd in east Modesto regarding a man who was found dead inside a car.

Upon arrival, police located 64-year-old David Brichetto of Oakdale in a sedan parked next to the canal. Detectives say they found injuries leading them to believe that Brichetto was the victim of a homicide.

Detectives are trying to locate any witnesses that may assist them in their investigation, deputies said.

