Homicide investigation underway after reports of shots fired in Sacramento

Sheriff's deputies are now investigating a homicide after one person was shot and killed early Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, multiple calls of shots fired were reported along the 5100 block of Karm Way. Upon arrival, deputies found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot would. The man was lying in the driveway of a residence where he was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told deputies they saw a dark colored compact car driving away from the scene of the crime.

There is no suspect description at this time. The victim's identity has not yet been made available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

