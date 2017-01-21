Homicide investigation underway in Antelope after body found in burning car

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

Authorities have begun a homicide investigation in Antelope after a body was found inside a burning car early Friday morning.

At approximately 3 a.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says the Sacramento Metro Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire located at Blue Oak Park in the 4200 block of Big Cloud Way in Antelope. Fire crews located an unidentified deceased victim inside of the car after extinguishing the fire.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, there was evidence of an accelerant at the fire, and the death appeared suspicious in nature.

Arson investigators and homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

