Homicide investigation underway south of Turlock following suspected assault

(Photo credit: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department)

A homicide investigation is underway south of Turlock after a man was found dead outside a home early Tuesday morning, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department.

At approximately 4 a.m., deputies and emergency personal responded to the 100 block of West F Street in Turlock regarding a person found down in front of a house. When officers arrived on scene, they located two men in front of a house that had been assaulted, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department.

One of the men, 29-year old Gregory Mendoza of Turlock, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene. The second man, a 25-year-old male, was transported to the hospital before being treated and released.

The investigation is ongoing and officials say they are looking for potential witnesses to the assault. There is no suspect information at this time.

© 2017 KXTV-TV