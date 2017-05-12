Homicide suspect arrested with help from community

Lester Portillo, 23, was taken into custody and later booked into the Stanislaus County Jail for murder. (Photo: Courtesy: Modesto Police Department)

With help from the Modesto community, police were able to arrest a person they believe to be the suspect of a recent homicide.

According to a press release from the Modesto Police Department, Lester Portillo, 23, of Modesto, has been charged with the murder of gas station clerk Jagjeet Singh on May 4.

On Thursday, May 4th at about 11:50 p.m., officers received a call of a man possibly having a seizure at the Hatch Food and Gas in Modesto.

During an examination, paramedics determined Singh did not have a seizure, but was stabbed. Singh was rushed to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

During their investigation, officers learned Portillo got into an argument with Singh. The suspect left, but later returned as the victim was closing the store and allegedly stabbed him.

Portillo has since been booked into the Stanislaus County Jail.

