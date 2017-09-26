Homicide suspect caught after search in Tuolumne County

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office has captured an homicide suspect after searching since Monday.
Elton Quintin Redick, 42, was a suspect in a homicide that occurred Monday morning on Black Road in Big Oak Flat.
At 3 p.m. on Tuesday, sheriff's detectives were searching for Redick in the Big Oak Flat area when detectives noticed him walking on Highway 120. They then found him trying to hide underneath the Claim Jumper Outpost.
He has been taken into custody.
