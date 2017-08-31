Homicide suspect sought linked to missing person in Nevada County

Police are searching for Kurt Andrew Collins, wanted in connection to homicide, attempted homicide and a missing person's case (Photo: Nevada County Sheriff's Department)

The Nevada County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man believed to be connected to a homicide, attempted homicide, and a missing person's case.

According to officials, Kurt Andrew Collins, 61, is linked to the July 18, 2016 murder of Michael Mahoney, the Aug. 9, 2016 shooting of Placer County Search and Rescue team member, Steven Wolf, and the disappearance of Joseph Charles Murphy on Oct. 3, 2003.

Mahoney was found dead outside his summer cabin in the town of Washington in Nevada County. His death was ruled a homicide and the case is currently cold, but Collins is being considered a "strong suspect". Wolf was shot near a campsite while assisting in the search of a missing hiker along the Yuba River Trail Head. Police found physical evidence near the site which led them to Collins as a suspect.

Murphy went missing in the town of Washington and reportedly disappeared while working with Collins to search for gold.

Collins is described as being approximately six-feet-tall, 180 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He is described as a gold prospector who has lived in the wilderness of the Yuba River near the town of Washington for about 20 years. He's known as a "hermit" and has very little public contact.

Police have a warrant issued for his arrest, listing charges of attempted murder and inflicting great bodily injury during the commission of a felony. The Sheriff's Department has made several attempts to find Collins but believe he may have left town to look for gold in a different location. No one has seen him in public since the shooting.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Collins. Mahoney's family is offering a reward of $10,000 for information leading to the identification and capture of the person responsible for Michael Mahoney’s murder.

