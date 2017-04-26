Jeremy Meeks was arrested in June 2014 as part of a Ceasefire Operation in Stockton, CA. Courtesy: Stockton Police Department

He's known to many as the 'hot felon' but it looks like his criminal history is catching up to his new found fame.

32-year-old Jeremy Meeks has been kicked out of the United Kingdom for a fashion shoot.

Meeks, from Stockton, was arrested on gun charges in 2014 when his mug shot quickly went viral. He started his modeling career after being released from jail last year.

According to the Daily Mail, the model landed in London to shoot a series of magazine covers but was shortly detained by border officials.

Meeks' manager claims he had the correct paperwork and a letter from his parole officer to be there. He was flown back to the United States last night.





© 2017 KXTV-TV