"Hot Water Challenge" is a dangerous online trend that's killed at least 1 child

Boiling water in a pot (Photo: Thinkstock)

An internet trend has killed at least one girl and left several other kids with serious injuries.

Online "challenges" are not uncommon in the digital age where "likes" and "views" run the world. In 2012, the "cinnamon challenge" left numerous young people in need of medical attention after swallowing large quantities of dry cinnamon. In 2015, the "Kylie Jenner Lip Challenge" swept social media with photos of people trying to copy the reality star's famous pout by sticking their lips into a small glass and sucking in hard. Many attempting the challenge ended up with over-swollen, bruised lips.

Fortunately, over-sized lips usually swell back down, but in more serious cases, the injuries are life-changing.

A 11-year-old girl from the Bronx, New York is suffering from severe burns after another girl poured boiling water over her Monday as she slept.

Police say the 12-year-old girl has been charged with felony assault for leaving Jamoneisha Merritt with second-degree burns to her face, neck, shoulders and chest.

Merritt was a victim of the "Hot Water Challenge", according to NY1.

This dangerous challenge involves a person pouring boiling water over themselves or an unsuspecting person.

But it's not a new trend -- it just recently picked up again.

A quick YouTube search pulls up a number of Hot Water Challenge videos. One video from 2014 shows a young man placing his hand in a pot of boiling water and has nearly three million views.

The Hot Water Challenge resulted in an 8-year-old Florida girl's death last week after drinking boiling water through a straw. Ki'ari Pope died from complications, five months after taking the dare from a cousin after they'd watched a YouTube video where someone appeared to be drinking boiling water from a straw.

Her mother says a tracheotomy left her with trouble breathing and talking.

In July, a 10-year-old boy from North Carolina suffered severe burns after attempting the challenge. He will likely need skin grafts to repair the burn damage.

The Hot Water Challenge is mostly popular amongst young teens and kids and should be something parents should be aware of.

© 2017 KXTV-TV