Hotel guest murdered; suspect arrested

A hotel guest is dead and another arrested after a witness found the body in a Sacramento hotel.

According to a press release from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, deputies received a call just before 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, of an "unconscious, injured female" lying in the hallway of hotel located along the 5300 block of Date Avenue. The victim appeared to be physically assaulted. She was transported to an area hospital, but later died from her injuries.

An off-duty officer attending a training class at the same hotel was able to detain a male suspect who was wandering around the property. The suspect — a man in his 30's — was later arrested and charged with murder. The victim and suspect are believed to be acquaintances and were guests at the hotel.

The identity of the victim or the suspect has not yet been released. Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

