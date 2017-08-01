How and where to celebrate National Night Out

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

If you've heard of the name National Night Out and don't know what it means, don't worry, we're here to help.

Tonight, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017 is National Night Out. According to a press release from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, it's a night designed to, "heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime programs; strengthen neighborhood spirit and law enforcement-community partnerships; and send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized against crime."

In the 34 years of its existence, residents have typically turned on a porch to show support of local law enforcement. The night has since grown to include so much more, including block parties, ice cream socials, barbeques, parades and community meetings.

As groups gather to in a show of solidarity against crime, the main objective continues to be the simplest, getting to know your neighbors.

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department’s executive and command staff will hit the streets and join area celebrations, "to thank them for being active participants in the fight against crime."

© 2017 KXTV-TV