How do the Oroville dam evacuation numbers compare to other emergency orders?

Communities near Oroville and Marysville were ordered to evacuate Sunday due to a situation developing in the Oroville Dam's spillway.

The Butte County Sheriff's Department said an eroding hole was found in the auxiliary spillway on Sunday afternoon. The department said after working with the California Department of Water Resources (DWR), evacuations were ordered.

The evacuation orders affect 188,000 people and will stay in place until there is more information on the condition of the country's tallest dam's emergency spillway.

How do the evacuation orders in the Oroville and Marysville area compare to other flooding evacuations that have happened in the U.S.?

Hurricane Katrina: The state of Louisiana evacuated approximately 1.5 million people before Hurricane Katrina made landfall in 2005, according to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. However, about 150,000 to 200,000 people remained in the storm. In addition, about 1,833 people died as a result of Hurricane Katrina, according to USA Today.

Hurricane Sandy: More than 400,00 people were ordered to evacuate on the East Coast during Hurricane Sandy in 2012, according to the Los Angeles Times. A total of 117 deaths were associated with Hurricane Sandy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

