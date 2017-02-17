How Don Pedro's emergency spillway stacks up to Oroville's spillway

(Photo credit: Google Earth)

Oroville is not the only local dam with an emergency earthen spillway.

Don Pedro, in Tuolumne County, has a similar spillway. But unlike Oroville, its spillway had been tested before.

In 1997, water in the reservoir rose above 830 feet. The Turlock Irrigation District, which manages the dam, says water flowed down the gated spillway and the emergency spillway, washing over Bonds Flat Road, which is downstream from the dam.

Don Pedro has a much smaller elevation change than Oroville, meaning the water flowing down the spillway is less powerful. There was not significant damage seen.

Currently, Don Pedro Reservoir is at 98 percent capacity. There is more rain coming to the area this weekend, but Turlock Irrigation District spokesperson Brandon McMillan says it’s unlikely the spillways will be called into action.

“This is a slower, more manageable storm we’re working with,” McMillan said, comparing the weekend’s expected weather to the storm seen in 1997.

There is a second storm expected to hit on Monday. McMillan says the forecasts for that storm are “in flux.”

Non-profit organization Friends of the River, which first raised alarms about Oroville Dam’s emergency spillway in 2005 in a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission filing, is “less alarmed” about Don Pedro, according to Senior Policy Director Ron Stork.

Friends of the River has not made any filings with regard to the Don Pedro spillway.

