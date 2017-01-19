How does academic freedom protect teachers?

Teachers say now is a good time to talk to your kids about bullying and anxiety. (Photo: KINg)

Teachers make headlines for better or worse, but it's important to remember educators have rights in the classroom.

A Folsom Cordova Unified School District middle school teacher resigned after receiving heavy backlash for hanging a Confederate flag in his classroom. The Sutter Middle School teacher was placed on administrative leave after a Confederate flag was found hanging across from a Civil War Union flag in potential preparation for a history activity, according to the district.

Prior to the teacher's resignation, the school district said it was conducting an investigation. The district's contract agreement with a teacher (Article 18) states the right to personal and academic freedom, which would be considered under an investigation.

What is academic freedom?

Academic freedom is a teacher or student's freedom to express ideas without risk of official interference or professional disadvantage. It gives teachers the ability to decide how to execute their courses based on their teaching philosophies and intellectual commitment, according to Inside Higher Ed. Academic freedom in teaching means faculty members can make comparisons and contrasts on course subjects, different fields of human knowledge and periods of history. It also gives teachers and students the right to seek a hearing if they feel their academic rights have been violated.

However, the right to academic freedom doesn't mean a teacher has the right to harass, intimidate, ridicule or impose their personal views on students, according to Inside Higher Ed. It also doesn't protect teachers from consequences for professional misconduct if there's proof an offense occurred or cover a teacher if they break the law. Academic freedom does give teachers the right to fair treatment and due process if disciplinary action is taken.

