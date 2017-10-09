How fires, smoke will impact air quality in the Sacramento region

Fire consumes a home as an out of control wildfire moves through the area on October 9, 2017 in Glen Ellen, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2017 Getty Images)

There are a collection of wildfires throughout Northern California which have destroyed at least 1,500 homes, businesses, and also evacuated thousands.

With the fires blazing, smoke will continue to cause issues for air quality in the region, including Sacramento.

ABC10's Chief Meteorologist Monica Woods says that smoke from Napa area fires are pushing smoke off the coast while fires to our south are pushing smoke into the valley.

Nighttime conditions will be different as smoke settles into the valleys. Lighter winds and increasing humidity should help in firefighting efforts.

© 2017 KXTV-TV