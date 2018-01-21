How government shutdown is impacting housing market locally

Homebuyers and sellers are anticipated to experience several roadblocks during the government shutdown.

Homebuyers and sellers are expected to experience several delays during the government shutdown.

According to a survey by the National Association of Realtors, the last time the government shut down, an estimated 17 percent of real estate closings were delayed.

The shutdown has caused funding for the National Flooding Insurance Program, which is governed the Federal Emergency Management Agency to expire.

"So, what that means is that they're not going to be able to issue new policies or renewals," said Denise Ibsen, an insurance agent in Woodland.

Home buyers who are looking to close a deal in flood-prone areas, like Natomas or North Woodland, may experience a roadblock since they can’t buy flood insurance.

"For people who already have flood insurance through the NFIP, the information we've received is that it's not going to affect their policy right now," Ibsen adds.

"That could throw a real wrench into things,” said broker Susan Bovey.

Bovey explains that the government shutdown also impacts home buyers because their lenders can't complete last minute reports like verifying their social security or their tax returns with the IRS.

"And when you can't get those things done, the escrow is delayed and hopefully the seller will be nice enough to extend the escrow," Bovey said.

However, if that's not the case and another buyer with cash makes an offer, those who need a loan would lose the deal.

"Unfortunately – that makes people using an HFA loan or a VA loan – it makes their offer less desirable and that's really sad because those are the people who usually need housing the most," adds Bovey.

© 2018 KXTV-TV